TIDCO houses to be handed over to beneficiaries on Ugadi

Vijayawada: Minister for excise and prohibition Kollu Ravindra said 432 TIDCO houses will be handed over to the beneficiaries on Ugadi in Machilipatnam.

He inspected the TIDCO houses being constructed in Machilipatnam.

Speaking to the media, Ravindra said the State government had taken permission in 2019 for construction of 6400 houses and foundation was laid for construction of 4176 houses.

He said the TDP government was able to construct 2304 houses and stated the remaining houses will be completed. He said basic infrastructure facilities were completed in Gosangham TIDCO housing colony and assured that Anganwadi centre, PHC and community hall will be constructed at the TIDCO complex. He said the Government will repay the amount to the beneficiaries if the houses are not allotted. He said proposals are made for construction of a multipurpose stadium with Rs 50 crore in Machilipatnam. He said a swimming pool, athletic track and other sports facilities will be provided.

TIDCO housing project officer B Chinnodu, former municipal chairman M Baba Prasad and others were present.