Tight security measures planned for Tirumala Ratha Saptami

Tirupati: Ahead of Srivari Ratha Saptami celebrations in Tirumala to be held on Sunday, District Superintendent of Police L Subba Rayudu and TTD CV & SO KV Murali Krishna, jointly inspected key locations to review security, law and order, and traffic arrangements. The inspection covered the four mada streets, Vahana Mandapam, Pushkarini and other important areas, along with concerned officials.

Considered as mini Brahmotsavam, as all Brahmotsavam-related vahana sevas are scheduled to be held on a single day, officials were instructed to make strong security arrangements to manage the expected heavy inflow of devotees and to avoid any inconvenience.

During a meeting with police officers and staff, the district SP directed all personnel to remain alert at their assigned duty points and strictly not leave their posts. He stressed that there should be no lapses in security.

Special focus was laid on the Pushkarini area during Chakrasnanam, where heavy crowding is expected. Additional staff will be deployed, with priority given to the safety of women, elderly devotees and children. The SP directed officials to widely implement the geo-tagging system, especially by providing geo-tag bands to elderly devotees and children to prevent them from getting separated.

Arrangements are being made to ensure discipline and calm movement in queue lines, mada street galleries and darshan routes. Traffic regulation plans have been prepared in advance to ensure smooth movement and uninterrupted emergency services. Continuous monitoring through CCTV cameras will be carried out, and SDRF teams have also been deployed to prevent any untoward incidents.

The SP appealed to devotees to wait patiently in queues, maintain self-control, avoid stampede-like situations and follow the guidelines issued by the police and TTD authorities. He requested devotees to avoid unnecessary crowding and extend cooperation to security personnel.

Additional SPs I Ramakrishna, Srinivasulu and Kulashekar, DSP Vijaya Sekhar, other DSPs, TTD vigilance officials Ramakumar, Surendra and Giridhar, along with CIs, SIs and officials from other departments, participated in the programme.