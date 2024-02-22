  • Menu
Tight security near Congress office in Vijayawada

Vijayawada: Tight security posted near Congress office in Vijayawada in view of the call given by APCC for Chalo Secretariat protesting against the failure of state government to resolve unemployment problem and not filling teachers posts by conducting DSC. Several hundred parry leaders and workers gathered near Congress party office. Several hundred police personnel are near the Congress party office to foil Chalo secretariat call given by YS Sharmila,the PCC Chief.

