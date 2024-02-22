Live
- Vijayawada District Congress president Gundlakunta Sriramulu slams govt. For supressing opposition party
- Kadapa Mayor congratulates Bishop Issac on third anniversary as CSI president
- Profit booking halts 6-day bull run
- Uppercase unveils school backpacks
- Kurnool: Officials told to address drinking water woes
- DPI-led GDP to reach $8-trn level by 2030
- FM for weeding out illegal loan apps
- Tirupati: Pulse polio programme to be held on March 3
- Gambhir-Tiwary Clash: Untold Details of Explosive KKR Dressing Room Conflict
- Shanmukh Jaswanth arrest: Police takes the youtube sensation into custody in drugs case
Tight security near Congress office in Vijayawada
Vijayawada: Tight security posted near Congress office in Vijayawada in view of the call given by APCC for Chalo Secretariat protesting against the...
Vijayawada: Tight security posted near Congress office in Vijayawada in view of the call given by APCC for Chalo Secretariat protesting against the failure of state government to resolve unemployment problem and not filling teachers posts by conducting DSC. Several hundred parry leaders and workers gathered near Congress party office. Several hundred police personnel are near the Congress party office to foil Chalo secretariat call given by YS Sharmila,the PCC Chief.
