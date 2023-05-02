Live
- ‘Gaalullona’ Song Promo From Sudheer Babu’s ‘Maama Mascheendra’ Is Out
- Amazon Great Summer sale: Great discount on iPhone 14, Galaxy M14 and more
- Mahindra & Mahindra April sales boosted by utility vehicles
- Balagam: TS Constable Exam Features Questions on Award-Winning Drama Film
- Pine Labs joins ICICI Bank to accept digital rupee on its PoS terminals
- Priyanka Gandhi to address public meeting in Hyderabad on May 8
- IPL 2023: Face-Off Between Kohli and Gambhir After RCB vs LSG Match
- Apple workers sad after Tim Cook makes work from office mandatory
- New Car Launches in May: Many Top Brands are gearing up to launch their latest Models
- Tollywood Blockbuster 'Balagam' Announces World Television Premiere Date
Tirumala: Padmavathi Parinayotsavam concludes
Highlights
The three-day annual celestial wedding ceremony-Padmavathi Parinayotsavam concluded in Tirumala on Monday evening.
Tirumala : The three-day annual celestial wedding ceremony-Padmavathi Parinayotsavam concluded in Tirumala on Monday evening.
Earlier, the processional deities of Sri Malayappa Swamy along with Sridevi and Bhudevi entered the finely decked Parinayotsava Mandapam on Garuda Vahanam and Tiruchis separately.
After observing Edurkolu, Varana Mayiram, Poobantata and other Hindu marriage traditions, the deities were seated on the tastefully decorated swing in Parinayotsava Mandapam located in Narayanagiri Gardens.
The devotees were mesmerised to see the divine wedding ceremony on the pleasant evening.
Deputy EO Lokanatham, garden deputy director Srinivasulu and other officials, huge number of devotees were present.
Next Story
ADVERTISEMENTS