Tirumala: Padmavathi Parinayotsavam concludes

Lord Malayappa flanked by his consorts is seen on a flower decorated swing during Parinayotsavam celestial wedding which concluded in Tirumala on Monday

Tirumala : The three-day annual celestial wedding ceremony-Padmavathi Parinayotsavam concluded in Tirumala on Monday evening.

Earlier, the processional deities of Sri Malayappa Swamy along with Sridevi and Bhudevi entered the finely decked Parinayotsava Mandapam on Garuda Vahanam and Tiruchis separately.

After observing Edurkolu, Varana Mayiram, Poobantata and other Hindu marriage traditions, the deities were seated on the tastefully decorated swing in Parinayotsava Mandapam located in Narayanagiri Gardens.

The devotees were mesmerised to see the divine wedding ceremony on the pleasant evening.

Deputy EO Lokanatham, garden deputy director Srinivasulu and other officials, huge number of devotees were present.

