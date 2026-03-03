Tirumala temple to remain closed during lunar eclipse

Tirumala: Srivari temple will be closed on the Tuesday . due to a lunar eclipse. The temple will be shut from 9 am to 7:30 pm, with the eclipse occurring between 3:20 pm and 6:47 pm.

The temple doors will be closed six hours prior to the eclipse. The temples will be reopened at night on the same day after performing purification rituals (Suddhi), Punyahavachanam, and other prescribed religious procedures, following which devotees will be allowed for darshan.

The local temple under TTD in Tirupati and surrounding areas will remain closed temporarily.

Temples at Tiruchanoor: At Tiruchanoor, the following temples will be closed at 9.00 am and reopened at 7.30 pm. Sri Padmavathi Ammavari temple, Sri Suryanarayana Swamy temple.

After purification rituals and other kainkaryams, Sarva Darshan will be permitted.

The Sri Govindaraja Swamy Temple will be closed at 9.00 am and reopened at 7.30 pm. After purification and rituals, devotees will be allowed for Sarva Darshan from 9.00 pm.