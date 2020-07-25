Tirupati: 101-yr-old woman beats Coronavirus

Tirupati: Sending strong signal to coronavirus infected patients that strong will power can beat the deadly virus, a 101-year old woman in Tirupati has successfully came out of the SVIMS state Covid hospital on the 12th day of her admission on Saturday.

The woman, P Mangamma, was admitted to the hospital by her grandson after she was tested positive for Covid-19.

Seeing the woman, no one believes that she is 100 plus. But one PG resident Dr Archana has identified her age and takes it to the notice of medical duperintendent Dr P Ram.

Later, they allotted a health worker Manjula to assist the patient. She was able to walk to the washrooms with the support of the health worker. All the doctors, nursing, paramedical and sanitary staff have taken care of her well in view of her age.

Speaking to The Hans India, Dr Ram said that she was in perfect health without any co-morbidities.

She was always cheerful during her stay in hospital which is an important aspect in fight against the virus. She fought the virus bravely which should be an inspiration to many others, he said.

As she was tested negative after 10 days, she has been discharged as per Covid protocol. The hospital staff took her to her residence in the city in an ambulance. When the whole world is scared of the Covid-19 pandemic, Mangamma's case stands as an example becoming an inspiring episode for the entire team at the hospital, Dr Ram said.

On her discharge, Dr Ram has touched her feet to express his happiness amid the clapping of the Covid team there. The patient's family members expressed their gratitude to SVIMS director Dr B Vengamma, medical superintendent Dr Ram and Covid team on her return to home.