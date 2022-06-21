Tirupati: 'Efforts being made to strengthen libraries in State'

Tirupati : Sri Venkateswara university library in association with AP library association organised a regional seminar with regional librarians and representatives on Monday.

SVU Vice-Chancellor Prof K Raja Reddy took part as chief guest and said that the library is a temple of learning which can be used to the maximum. SVU central library chief librarian Dr Surendra Babu explained the objectives of the seminar. Seshagiri Rao, chairman, State Grandhalaya Parishad, said that all initiatives were being taken to strengthen libraries in the State and representations are submitted to the government to fill the vacancies.

Secretary of AP Library Association Dr Raavi Sarada was felicitated on the occasion with Dr Janumaddi Hanumat Sastri puraskar by the V-C. The seminar was attended by Chandrasekhar, retired professors of Library Science, Prof Sripathi Naidu, Prof Pulla Reddy, Prof M R Chandran, Dr Kishore, SVU library staff, students, research scholars and others.