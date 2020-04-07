 Top
Tirupati: ESI Hospital to be used for Coronavirus

Tirupati: ESI Hospital to be used for CoronavirusCollector Dr N Bharat Gupta inspecting ESI Hospital in Tirupati on Tuesday.
Tirupati: Collector Dr N Bharat Gupta visited ESI hospital in Tirupati on Tuesday to examine the facilities there. He asked the hospital superintendent Dr K Balasankar Reddy to make ready the medicine block immediately. The 200 beds available there are to be used in case of emergency when Covid-19 cases come up in large numbers.

Later, Collector went to Ruia hospital and inspected the 150-bedded medicine ward meant for Covid-19 patients. He told the hospital superintendent Dr N V Ramanaiah to complete all pending works expeditiously. He also suggested the authorities to stock all medicines and kits for treatment of Covid-19 patients that may be required for one month. APMSIDC DE Dhananjaya Reddy, SV Medical College Principal Dr C Jaya Bhaskar, RMOs Dr ER Harikrishna, Dr EB Devi, CS RMO Dr S Saraswathi Devi and others were present.

