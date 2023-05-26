  • Menu
Tirupati: Jammu and Kashmir Lt Governor, Union Minister invited for Lord’s temple maha fete

TTD chairman Y V Subba Reddy extending invitation to J & K Lt Governor Manoj Sinha to participate in Maha Samprokashnam of Sri Venkateswara Swamy temple in Jammu.

TTD Trust Board Chairman Y V Subba Reddy on Friday invited Lt Governor of Jammu and Kashmir Manoj Sinha and Union Minister Jitendra Singh in New Delhi for the TTD’s Jammu temple inauguration.

Tirupati : TTD Trust Board Chairman Y V Subba Reddy on Friday invited Lt Governor of Jammu and Kashmir Manoj Sinha and Union Minister Jitendra Singh in New Delhi for the TTD’s Jammu temple inauguration.

He invited them to participate in the Maha Samprokshanam fete of Sri Vari temple in Jammu offering them the invitation, which is scheduled from June 3 to 8.

The Chairman explained them that on the last day after Maha Samprokshanam on June 8, the newly built Sri Venkateswara Swamy temple will be thrown open for public darshan.

The TTD chairman also offered them Srivari Theertha Prasadams.

