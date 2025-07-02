Tirupati Mayor overlooked for national conference

Tirupati: The Andhra Pradesh government’s decision to nominate Tirupati Deputy Mayor RC Munikrishna for a national conference in Gurugram on July 3 and 4 has sparked a political row.

The conference, which will focus on the role of urban local bodies in the Constitution, democracy, and nation-building, is being organised at the national level.

What has drawn criticism is the exclusion of Tirupati Mayor Dr R Sirisha, the city’s elected head, from the event. The move has triggered strong opposition, particularly from Tirupati MP Dr M Gurumoorthy, who lodged a formal complaint with Union Housing and Urban Affairs Minister Manohar Lal.

He called the State Government’s decision a violation of protocol and an insult to democratic values.

In his letter, the MP stressed that the Mayor is the highest elected representative in a municipal corporation and should have been the natural choice to represent the city.

“Overlooking the Mayor and nominating the Deputy Mayor instead is a clear affront to the people’s mandate and democratic principles,” he wrote.

Dr Gurumoorthy also highlighted Dr Sirisha’s credentials, noting that she is Tirupati’s first woman Mayor, a respected medical professional, and a member of the BC Yadav community. He said her election represents both gender equality and social justice, and her exclusion from the conference sends a negative message.

Calling the nomination of the Deputy Mayor over the elected Mayor deeply inappropriate, the MP urged the Union government to intervene and ensure that Dr Sirisha is invited to the event.

He also appealed for measures to prevent similar oversights in the future.

“This is more than just an issue of protocol — it’s about respecting the democratic process and the dignity of elected office,” he said.