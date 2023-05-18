Tirupati: MGNREGA targets to be completed by Sept

Tirupati: District Collector K Venkataramana Reddy reviewed the implementation of Mahatma Gandhi National Rural Employment Guarantee Act (MGNREGA) with officials on Wednesday. He said that the targets of the employment guarantee programme should be completed by September. The officials should monitor the works so that they could be completed before the monsoon. The percentage of labourers’ attendance should go up and by next week the total number of labourers should cross 1.25 lakh.

He said that dry land horticulture should be encouraged. Farmers should be motivated to sow flower saplings and horticulture crops to some extent in their land. Community plantation also has to be increased. The average wage per day should be Rs 272 whereas in the district it is only Rs 260. Steps should be taken to increase the average daily wages for the labourers.

The Collector said that felicitating volunteers for their services by awarding them with Seva Mitra, Seva Ratna and Seva Vajra has to be done at least in two secretariats per day as per the convenience of the local MLAs. Steps are to be taken for declaring probation to those recruited in phase-2. DWMA director Srinivasa Prasad, CPO Ashok Kumar, DLDO Suseela Devi, MPDOs and other officials attended the meeting.