Tirupati: MLA C Bhaskar Reddy launches distribution of 2,500 tonnes of fruits to 1.6 lakh families

Tirupati: Chandragiri MLA and TUDA Chairman Chevieddy Bhaskar Reddy on Wednesday formally launched the distribution of fruits weighing about 2,500 tonnes to 1.6 lakh families in the constituency. The programme was launched at Agriculture market yard.



On the occasion, Bhaskar Reddy said that five varieties of fruits, Cheeni (sweet lemon), Papaya, Watermelon, Muskmelon and Banana were purchased from the farmers by providing them remunerative prices. This was to help the farmers who were unable to get remunerative price for their produces.

As many as 40 centres have been set up in various places in the constituency where the fruits 14 kgs to each family will be distributed through volunteers duly following social distance.

Tirupati Hotels and Restaurant Association distributed Rs 1000 worth rice and provisions to ASHA workers, health assistants and other involved in sanitation, medical and health in the city.

Panchayat Raj Minister P Ramachandra Reddy and MLA B Karunakar Reddy distributed the kits containing rice and provision. Association honorary president LNB Srinivasulu Reddy, president Krishna Bhatt, secretary Sindhuri Park Venkaaiah, treasurer DR Kumaraswamy and others were present.

TDP leader Sanjay, through Hawkers Association, distributed rice and provisions to the vendors in TP area in the city.