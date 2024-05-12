Tirupati: N Chandrababu Naidu presents ‘Vision 2024-29’

Tirupati : In his last election meeting before the polling for the general elections, TDP supremo N Chandrababu Naidu presented his action plan for the next five years after the NDA government comes into power in the state. He said that he chose Chittoor for his last meeting as it is home turf saying that he addressed 88 election meetings in the last 40 days and that in this 89th meeting he wanted to convey many aspects to the people.

Showing the ‘Vision 2024-29’ document to the people, Naidu said the first priority will be given to the state capital and quashing the black law called Land Titling Act. He also made it clear that Amaravati will be the only capital and there will not be three capitals. He asked the people to vote for the NDA and for Amaravati as the capital city. The second priority will be Polavaram and he is committed to complete it in two years. Even PM Narendra Modi and Union Home Minister Amith Shah endorsed the same in their meetings. The third priority will be industrial development. By laying good roads, the value at the nearby sites will increase and development takes its turn with which industrial development will take place. Naidu felt that the political wind was blowing towards the NDA in the state, asserting that its influence would escalate into a cyclonic force sweeping away the YSRCP into the Bay of Bengal. He saw a surge of support from people across the country including from international quarters who queued up to the state with their own expenditure to safeguard their interests in the state’s prosperity under NDA governance realising that if the Psycho government comes again, there will be no future for the state.



After taking part in 88 election meetings in 40 days, the 89th meeting which is the last before the polling was held in Chittoor, he said: “I have chosen this place for my last meeting and want to convey the message to the entire electorate from here.”

Highlighting the burgeoning IT sector in Tirupati and the establishment of Apollo Knowledge City in Chittoor as testaments to his developmental ethos, Naidu juxtaposed TDP's progress-driven agenda against the spectre of corruption synonymous with the YSRCP.



Promising to alleviate water scarcity and facilitate widespread irrigation in Chittoor district, Naidu rallied against CM Jagan's alleged betrayal of Rayalaseema's interests. “When the YSRCP leaders were resorting to rigging in the Chittoor Corporation elections, I tried to come here, but, they stopped me and sent me back. How can I forget all these”, he asked.



Accusations of nepotism and corruption were hurled at Minister Peddireddy Ramachandra Reddy and now a red sanders smuggler was fielded as MLA candidate from Chittoor at his instance. Voters should teach them a lesson for all their misdoings on May 13, he said.



Saying that the NDA is committed to social justice and gave tickets to various sections including Reddy candidates, he said the YSRCP has not given any ticket to the Kamma or Balija candidates in the region.



He alleged that Peddireddy has resorted to new ways of looting in Kuppam and trying to give Rs 10,000 per vote there. Naidu challenged him to give even one kg of gold to each household and see whether anyone votes for the YSRCP.



Flaying Jagan that he has been behaving on the lines of North Korea’s Kim, Naidu said the CM also cannot tolerate other’s happiness and wellbeing. If anyone retaliates, the axe will come to their homes. The people should tell Jagan loudly through their vote on May 13 that they all know who is behind Babai’s death, he said.



Naidu asked the people to reach the polling stations by 7 am itself on Monday and consider the vote as Vajrayudham. “I too will sit at the control room on Sunday and Monday to monitor the situation continuously and review everything that is happening in the state in a bid to safeguard the sanctity of the democracy,” he maintained.

