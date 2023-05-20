Tirupati: NT Rama Rao birth centenary fete held on a grand note

Tirupati : The birth centenary celebrations of legendary actor, former Chief Minister and TDP founder NT Rama Rao were held in Tirupati on a grand note.

TDP leaders, activists, NTR contemporaries, fans and others participated in large numbers. On the occasion an AV was displayed which received a huge response from the audiences.

Earlier, the statue of NT Rama Rao was unveiled at Thimmi Naidupalem in Tirupati rural mandal. The party activists organised a bike rally from there to SR Convention Centre which was the meeting venue in the city. Party politburo members Yanamala Ramakrishnudu, Somireddy Chandramohan Reddy and several other leaders took part in the meeting.

The speakers have recalled their association with NTR and his welfare schemes. They felt that he laid the path for the welfare schemes for the poor which the successive governments have adopted echoing the welfare mantra.

Yanamala felt that as a cine hero NTR came across the problems of the poor which helped him immensely in addressing their woes as the Chief Minister. Chandrababu Naidu also approached the same path and took up the welfare and development model successfully.

Somireddy said that the State under the rule of YS Jagan Mohan Reddy, has been completely immersed in corruption and by ousting him out of power only, the State can prosper again.

Senior TDP leaders MA Shariff, Nimmala Kishtappa, Panabaka Lakshmi and others also spoke on the occasion. About 50 persons from various walks of life were felicitated. These include educationists, NTR fans, his associates and others.

Party Tirupati parliamentary president G Narasimha Yadav, Tirupati constituency in-charge M Sugunamma, P Sridhar Varma, RC Muni Krishna and several other leaders were present. The whole venue echoed with the songs and dialogues from NTR movies during the day.