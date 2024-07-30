Tirupati police arrest 4 kidnappers, rescue victim

Tirupati: Ina daring chase, police on Monday arrested four persons for kidnapping and rescued the victim, near Bhakrapet.

The arrested were identified as A1 Bathukolla Mohammad Jeeshan (26), A2 Mohammed Khasif (25), A3 Aarkhamkhan (27) and A4 Shaik Jaheed Bhasha (23). Police are searching for two others involved in the kidnap, who managed to escape.

Briefing the media on Monday, SP L Subbarayudu said that A1 Mohammad Jeeshan kidnapped Jangam Bhaskar of Cheruvumundarapalli village, Chinnagottigallu mandal in the district, when he was going in an auto near Bhakrapeta on July 24. The kidnapper called victim’s son, software engineer Kiran anddemanded Rs 5 crore to release Bhaskar. When the victim’s family expressed their inability to pay Rs 5 crore, Mohammad Jeeshan reduced the ransom amount to Rs 1.5 crore, for which victim’s family agreed.

Meanwhile, Kiran approached police, who set up teams and kept a watch at various places. When Mohammad Jeeshan and his gang came to Bhakrapeta to collect the money on Monday, police surrounded them. Upon noticing police, the gang tried to escape in the car, but the police teams chased and nabbed them.

The SP appreciated police teams, including ASP Kulashekar, DSPs Narasingappa and Ravi Kumar, CIs Srinivasulu, Vinod Kumar, Srikanth Reddy and Mastan Vali,SI Easwaraiah and others