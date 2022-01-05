Tirupati: Police crack tourism staffer missing case in 4 days

Tirupati: Police cracked the missing case of a tourism employee within four days after it was reported. The police ultimately found that it was a preplanned murder by three persons who borrowed money form Chandrasekhar. Enraged over Chandrasekhar pressing for the repayment of the amount the trio hatched a plan and murdered him.

The trio identified was as Madhu, Raju and Prushotham of LB Nagar in Tirupati.

According to police, Chandrasekhar(42), was residing in LB Nagar. He was working as a supervisor in AP Tourism Department and also used to lend money. He provide a financial assistance of Rs 1 crore to the three. As Chandrasekhar exerted pressure on them to return the money, the three hatched a plan to eliminate him and called him to a shed located at Peddakapu layout area on December 31 night after assuring to repay his money.

Believing in their words, Chandrasekhar went to the shed where the trio beat him with hammer on his head and killed him. They packed the body in a carton. The three accused carried the body in a vehicle and threw it in bushes in the forest on Bakarapet ghat road on the same night. As Chandrasekhar did not return home, his son Rupesh Kumar lodged a complaint with SV University police on January 1 and the police registered a missing case then.

With the help of call data on Chandrasekhar's phone, the police took the three accused Madhu, Raju and Purushotham into custody.

In the interrogation, the three confessed that they had killed Chandrasekhar as they were not in a position to repay the money. The police recovered the body in decomposed state from Bakarapeta forest and registered a murder case after arresting the three accused. Chandrasekhar is survived by wife and two children.