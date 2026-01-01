Tirupati Sees Surge in Devotees Amid Vaikuntha Dwara darshans

Tirupati has become increasingly crowded as devotees flock to the sacred site for a darshan of Lord Venkateswara at Tirumala. With the New Year festivities and the ongoing Vaikuntha Dwara Darshan continuing until 8th January, a significant influx of devotees with pre-booked tickets has been observed.

Long queues of vehicles have formed at the Alipiri checkpost, extending as far as Garuda Circle. The Regional Transport Corporation (RTC) buses ascending the hill are also experiencing high occupancy due to the large number of pilgrims eager to visit the temple.