Tirupati: Set up Covid care centre in each Assembly segment says Collector Harinarayanan

Tirupati: District Collector Harinarayanan directed the officials of medical and health department to take steps for setting up at least one Covid care centre in each Assembly segment in the district to avoid patients going all the way to the hospitals in other areas and also to decongest the Covid hospitals in the district.

The collector along with joint collectors Veerabrahmam (Development), Rajasekhar (welfare) on Thursday held a lengthy meeting with medical officers of Covid hospitals, nodal officers of Covid care centres and district medical and health officials on improving services and also expanding the facilities to cope with increasing number of Covid cases in Chittoor district, one of the worst-hit district of the pandemic.

He urged the officials to see the Covid care centre functioning in a week in Satyavedu and Karvetinagaram and also three more centres in Tirupati city keeping in view of sharp rise cases in Tirupati. The officials should involve 104 Ambulance service for tests in the remote areas including Satyavedu and Thamballapalle.

The collector also directed the officials to first take people found positive to triage centres to assess the severity of the virus attack to decide on admitting in Covid hospital or Covid care centre.

The doctors at the Covid hospital should make it convenient to speak with every patient for providing treatment to instill confidence, he said and sought the medical officers to ensure sufficient stock of medicines, oxygen and wanted them to do their best to minimise death due to Covid. He wanted quality food arrangements to patients at the hospitals.