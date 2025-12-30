Tirupati SP reviews security arrangements

Tirupati: District SP L Subba Rayudu, inspected security measures in various areas including

Chandragiri Sri Vari Mettu, Appalayagunta, Alipiri footpath, and other critical spots ahead of the Vaikunta Ekadashi on Monday.

With large crowds of devotees expected in Tirupati, the SP visited key locations to check bandobust (security deployments), devotee facilities, traffic control, and crowd management.

During the visit, SP Subba Rayudu reviewed police arrangements to ensure smooth darshan (temple visits) and devotee safety. The SP gave clear instructions to police and support staff. He directed them to stay alert during peak crowd times and respond quickly to any issues. "No devotee should face any discomfort or inconvenience under any circumstances," he emphasized .

SP said all key areas are now linked to the Command and Control Room through CC cameras for real-time monitoring.

SP Subba Rayudu instructed staff to watch these feeds closely, report even minor information immediately, and coordinate with TTD (Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams) officials. The police must work at full capacity to prevent any hassle for devotees, ensuring peaceful darshan, he added.

SP said district police, in coordination with all departments, remain fully committed to devotee safety, comfort, and maintaining law and order during the Vaikunta Ekadashi celebrations.