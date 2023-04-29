  • Menu
Tirupati: Sports Day held at SV Medical College

Dr Sunanda Kumar Reddy laying the foundation stone for the sports pavilion at SV Medical College on Friday

SV Medical College celebrated Sports Day on Friday in a grand way.

Tirupati : SV Medical College celebrated Sports Day on Friday in a grand way. Various sports events were held last week and the certificates and mementoes were presented to the winners and runners on the occasion by Principal Dr PA Chandrasekharan.

He said that sports provide the much-needed mental happiness and make the participants physically fit. Dr Sunanda Kumar Reddy of Aster Narayanadri Hospitals participated as the chief guest and donated Rs 15 lakh to the college to build a pavilion at the sports ground.

He expressed happiness over the donation to the college from where he graduated. Vice-Principal Dr Vasundhara Devi, Dr Madhavi Latha, Dr Radha and others took part in the programme.

