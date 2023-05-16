Live
Tirupati: Srikalahasti MLA Biyyapu Madhusudan Reddy serves meals to 75K people on his birthday
Highlights
Tirupati : The birthday celebrations of Srikalahasti MLA Biyyapu Madhusudan Reddy were held in a grand manner on Monday. Several party leaders including MP Dr M Gurumoorthy, Satyavedu MLA Koneti Adimulam, TTD Board member Pokala Ashok Kumar, Vemireddy Prasanthi Reddy, MLC Balli Kalyan Chakravarthy, other leaders, officials, party activists and people in large numbers greeted the MLA on the occasion. At Srikalahasti temple, Temple Trust Board Chairman Anjuru Taraka Srinivasulu, EO Peddiraju and board members greeted the MLA while Vedic pandits rendered Veda Aseervadam. The MLA has provided meals to about 75,000 people who came to wish him on his birthday. A medical camp was also held on the occasion.
