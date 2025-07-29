Tirupati will be developed as major tourist hub: Durgesh

Tirumala: Minister for Tourism, Culture, and Cinematography Kandula Durgesh announced on Monday that the Tirupati district will soon undergo major development to become a leading tourist hub in the State.

Speaking to the media after offering prayers at Tirumala Sri Venkateswara Swamy temple, the Minister revealed that a comprehensive action plan will be drawn up in the coming days to improve infrastructure and promote tourism in and around Tirupati.

Highlighting the government’s broader tourism vision, Durgesh said, “We are planning to set up water sports facilities and beach resorts along Andhra Pradesh’s long coastline. A cruise service between Visakhapatnam and Chennai is also in the pipeline, and we are actively working towards the full-scale launch of seaplane services.” He added that the historic Rushikonda Palace will be developed and made accessible for public use.

As part of the Tirupati development initiative, the Minister announced that a two-day meeting will be held in the city on August 7 and 8, bringing together officials from departments including tourism and endowments to discuss coordinated strategies for tourism growth.

“All temples and tourist spots in the Tirupati district will be integrated into a single tourism circuit,” he said, underlining the district’s potential as a spiritual and cultural magnet for visitors.

Durgesh also confirmed that the much-anticipated Gandikota tourism project – sanctioned under the Central government’s SASCI (Special Assistance to States for Capital Investment – Development of Iconic Tourist Centres to Global Scale) scheme will be launched by Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu on August 1.

In a further boost to the sector, the State government has granted industrial status to tourism and is set to unveil a new tourism policy. The Minister noted that this move has already begun attracting investors eager to establish five-star hotels in Tirupati and Visakhapatnam under a public-private partnership (PPP) model.

“We are making all necessary arrangements to facilitate the setting up of luxury accommodations and enhance the overall tourist experience,” Durgesh said, expressing optimism about the region’s growth prospects.