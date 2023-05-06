Tirupati: YSR Kalyanamasthu benefits 418 in Tirupati district

Tirupati/Chittoor/Kadapa : Under YSR Kalyanamasthu and Shaadi Tohfa 418 beneficiaries in Tirupati district received benefit of Rs 3.34 crore. Chief Minister Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy released the benefit amount of Rs 87.32 crore to 12,132 beneficiaries in the state on Friday while the district level programme was held at the Collectorate in which Minister for Tourism R K Roja, Collector K Venkataramana Reddy and others participated.

Speaking on the occasion, Roja said that the eligible beneficiaries who got married during the first quarter of the current fiscal have got the benefit amount. The Chief Minister has been implementing various schemes to benefit the beneficiaries directly. Kalyanamasthu and Shaadi Tohfa schemes were helping the poor parents to perform the marriages of their daughters in a respectful way. By making 10th class qualification to both the bride and bridegroom, the government is encouraging education and preventing child marriages also.

Collector Venkataramana Reddy said that the beneficiaries under the scheme are being identified transparently through ward/village secretariat system. The couple should enrol in their nearest secretariats within 30 days of their marriage. Later, the minister and the collector released the mega cheque for Rs 3.34 crore and handed it over to the beneficiaries. DRDA PD AD Jyothi, Mepma PD A Radhamma, social welfare and empowerment officer Chennaiah, other officials and beneficiaries were present.

In Chittoor, District Collector S Shanmohan said that 421 daughters of BPL families have received Rs 3.28 crore under the second phase of YSR Kalyanamasthu/YSR Shaadi Thofa scheme in the district.

He said the scheme was a boon for parents to perform marriage to their daughters with ease in the present circumstances. He stated that the government was committed to the welfare and development of SC, ST, BC, Minorities and OBCs in all respects. Mayor B Amuda said that the scheme would pave way for inter-caste marriages. ZP Vice-Chairperson Ramaya, Joint Collector P Srinivasulu and DRDA PD Tulasi were present.

In Kadapa, District Collector V Vijaya Rama Raju has described the government’s move to extend financial support to the newly wedded couple under the YSR Kalyanamasthu and YSR Shaadi Thofa as ‘boon’ to poor and needy people.

Speaking after releasing the cheque to beneficiaries at a programme, the collector said the government aid would help prevent child marriages and lay a bright path to girls to pursue higher studies.

He stated that 445 couples, who were married from January 1 to March 31 this year will get Rs 3.58 crore under the scheme in the district. He said eligible couple should enroll their details through hettp:/gsws-nbm.ap.gov.in within 60 days of getting marriage. Assistant Collector Rahul Meena, Minority Corporation member Hidhaya Tullah, Social Welfare department JD Jaya Prakash and District Rural Development Agency(DRDA) PD Anandha Naik were present.