TN Deepika Promises Continued Development at Cotton Garments Factory

As part of the election campaign, YSRCP Hindupuram Constituency MLA candidate Smt. TN Deepika, along with State Director Janardhan Reddy, Municipal Chairperson Indraja, Vice Chairman Balaram Reddy, Councilor Sunitha Venkatesh Reddy, and other important leaders, participated in a campaign program at Cotton Word Garments Factory in Sadlapalli, under the Hindupuram Municipality.





During her speech, TN Deepika assured the public that she would be available to them as a sister, and urged them to come to her directly with any difficulties they may face. She criticized the incumbent TDP party, which has been in power in Hindupuram for 40 years, stating that very little development has been seen in the region. She also highlighted the fulfillment of promises made in the 2019 elections by the Jagananna government, and promised to continue supporting the weak, elderly, grandparents, and women through their manifesto promises.











TN Deepika announced that this time, she has been fielded as the MLA candidate, while Boya Santhamma has been named as the MP candidate. She urged all women to mark their votes for Kuruba Deepika's fan symbol on row no.2 of the EVM ballot pattern for the MLA candidate, and for Shanthamma's fan symbol on row no. 3 for the MP candidate.











The event saw the participation of public representatives, YSRCP leaders, activists, and a large number of ward people. The campaign event at Cotton Word Garments Factory was aimed at garnering support for the YSRCP candidates and ensuring victory with the highest majority in the upcoming elections on May 13th.