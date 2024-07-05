  • Menu
Trending :

Live

Just In

Home  > News > State > Andhra Pradesh

TNVS demands resignation of BRAU V-C, Registrar

TNVS representatives staged agitation in front of VC’s chamber at BRAU.
x

TNVS representatives staged agitation in front of VC’s chamber at BRAU.

Highlights

Stages a protest in front of V-C’s chamber on the campus

Srikakulam: Telugu Nadu Vidhyardhi Samakhya (TNVS) representatives demanded on Thursday that vice-chancellor (V-C) K R Rajani and registrar P Sujatha of Dr B R Ambedkar University (BRAU) should resign. They staged a protest in front of V-C’s chamber on the campus of the university at Etcherla in the district on Thursday.

They raised slogans against V=C and registrar accusing them of violating rules in recruitments and favouring YSRCP candidates illegally. They demanded the government to conduct a detailed inquiry into the actions of these two nominated officials.

TNVS district president Balaga Praharsha and members said that they were receiving a number of complaints against the V-C and registrar and would submit the same to Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu, Deputy CM Pawan Kalyan and HRD minister Nara Lokesh.

Show Full Article
Print Article
More On
Next Story
More Stories
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENTS
image
image
image

News

Company

Entertainment

All News

© 2024 Hyderabad Media House Limited/The Hans India. All rights reserved. Powered by hocalwire.com

X