TNVS demands resignation of BRAU V-C, Registrar

Srikakulam: Telugu Nadu Vidhyardhi Samakhya (TNVS) representatives demanded on Thursday that vice-chancellor (V-C) K R Rajani and registrar P Sujatha of Dr B R Ambedkar University (BRAU) should resign. They staged a protest in front of V-C’s chamber on the campus of the university at Etcherla in the district on Thursday.

They raised slogans against V=C and registrar accusing them of violating rules in recruitments and favouring YSRCP candidates illegally. They demanded the government to conduct a detailed inquiry into the actions of these two nominated officials.

TNVS district president Balaga Praharsha and members said that they were receiving a number of complaints against the V-C and registrar and would submit the same to Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu, Deputy CM Pawan Kalyan and HRD minister Nara Lokesh.