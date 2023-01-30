Top 5 Andhra Pradesh News Updates Today

1. An TSRTC bus narrowly escapes danger after an accident near Srisailam. A bus going from Srisailam to Mahabubnagar hit a wall at the ghat near Srisailam Dam and went out of control near the turn





2. Former Karnataka Chief Minister Kumara Swamy along with his wife Anitha Kumar Swamy offered special prayers at Sri Guru Raghavendra Swamy temple on Sunday





3. In an interesting 20 overs cricket match organised between Collector Vs SP teams here on Sunday, the Collector team won the match with 13 runs difference on SP team.





4. Telugu studies department of SV University will be conducting a 5-day workshop from January 30 to February 3.





5. A donor Paladugu Kamaiah Chowdary along with his wife handed over a new chariot 'Surya Prabha Vahanam' to Sri Varaha Lakshmi Narasimha Swamy temple authorities here on Sunday.



























