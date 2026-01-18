Top priority for Guntur city development : New GMC Commissioner

Guntur: Guntur Municipal Corporation new commissioner K. Mayur Ashok said that top priority will be given to improve sanitation, drinking water supply, and providing basic infrastructure facilities in Guntur city. He assumed charge as the GMC commissioner on Saturday at the commissioner’s chamber in the municipal corporation office in Guntur city.

Speaking on the occasion, he said that he would conduct field visits across all areas of the city and work towards resolving public grievances. He assured that complaints received through the PGRS would be addressed promptly.

He stated that he would work sincerely for the city’s development in coordination with officials and public representatives.He noted that in the previous year, Guntur Municipal Corporation received several awards from Central and State government agencies, including Swachh Bharat.

He assured that these standards would be maintained and try to achieve better rankings in the future.

He emphasized that various welfare schemes would be implemented effectively so that the benefits reach the beneficiaries. Ongoing development works in the city will be expedited, and pending works will be completed at the earliest. He further stated that all ongoing projects and priority government projects will be completed within thestipulated time.