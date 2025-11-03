Tourism & Cultural Depts assigned management

Vijayawada: The State government is paying special attention to the upkeep and development of Dr BR Ambedkar Smriti Vanam, established in honour of the architect of the Indian Constitution and a visionary who dedicated his life to the nation’s progress, said district collector Dr G Lakshmisha. Addressing a coordination meeting with officials from various departments at the Collectorate here on Sunday, Dr Lakshmisha emphasised that the memorial is being developed to reflect the ideals, intellect, and legacy of Dr Ambedkar, inspiring future generations.

The meeting was attended by R Mallikarjuna Rao, director of the Department of Culture, SV Rajasekhara Babu, Police Commissioner; and Dhyanchandra HM, Vijayawada Municipal Commissioner, along with officials from tourism, culture, social welfare, and APIIC departments.

Dr Lakshmisha made it clear that no negligence will be tolerated in the maintenance of Smriti Vanam. He informed that the existing contract agency responsible for its upkeep has been terminated, citing unsatisfactory performance. The agency has been directed to clear all pending salaries and dues of sanitation workers immediately, failing which it would be blacklisted, he warned.

The collector said that the responsibility for Smriti Vanam’s management has now been entrusted to the State Tourism and Cultural Departments, which will ensure continuous on-ground monitoring.

He stated that these efforts aim not only to preserve the sanctity of the memorial but also to ensure that Dr BR Ambedkar’s ideals continue to serve as a beacon of inspiration for future generations.