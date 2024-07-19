Tourism Minister inspects waterlogged areas in Nidadavole

Rajamahendravaram: Minister for Tourism, Culture, and Cinematography Kandula Durgesh inspected the waterlogged areas in Nidadavole on Thursday.

He assured permanent solution to the water logging problem in the areas. While it was raining heavily, the Minister along with local leaders and officials toured various low-lying areas in the town.

RTC Bus Stand, Ganapati Centre, Gandhi Statue Centre, Christian Cemetery and other areas in the town have been stuck in rainwater due to heavy rains for the last four days.

Speaking on the occasion, he instructed the municipal officials to strengthen the drainage system so that sewage flows down quickly. Locals at the bus stand explained to the minister that the passengers were facing a lot of difficulties due to the accumulation of rainwater.

He directed officials to pump stored water through motors immediately. As soon as the rains recede, plans are made for a permanent solution and the works will be taken up.

To prevent the spread of seasonal diseases, municipal, health department, and RWS officials should take up sanitation measures in coordination, he said. Bleaching should be sprayed and purified drinking water should be supplied, he said. The minister clarified that proposals have been sent to RUDA to sanction Rs 3 crore for drains and other works in the town.

Municipal Commissioner Ram Bhupal Reddy, DE Madhavi and AE Hemant were present.