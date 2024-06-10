Traffic Diversions imposed in NTR district amid Chandrababu Naidu's Swearing-in Ceremony

In preparation for TDP leader Chandrababu Naidu's oath-taking ceremony as Chief Minister on the 12th of this month, officials are implementing traffic diversion measures in NTR district.

From the morning of the 12th until 4 pm, traffic will be diverted in various areas. All vehicular traffic traveling from Visakhapatnam to Chennai will be rerouted via National Highway 216 at Kathipudi. Additionally, vehicles heading towards Hyderabad from Visakhapatnam will be directed through Gammon Bridge-Devarapalli-Jangareddygudem-Khammam.

For those traveling from Vijayawada to Eluru, the diversion route will be Nunna-Velagaleru-G Konduru-Mylavaram-Hanuman junction.

These measures are being put in place to ensure smooth traffic flow and safety during the momentous occasion of Chandrababu Naidu's swearing-in as Chief Minister.