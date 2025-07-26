Tragic accident in Yadadri claims lives of two Andhra Pradesh cops

A serious accident occurred in Khaitapur, Choutuppal mandal, Yadadri district, resulting in the deaths of two Deputy Superintendents of Police (DSPs) and serious injuries to two others. The victims, identified as DSPs Chakradhar Rao and Shantha Rao, were travelling from Vijayawada to Hyderabad when their vehicle lost control and collided with a roadside divider.

The incident unfolded when the Scorpio SUV, reportedly en route for official duties related to a case, veered off course and fell onto the opposite side of the road. Subsequently, it was struck by a lorry travelling in the opposite direction, resulting in severe damage to the front of the vehicle.

Emergency services swiftly arrived at the scene and worked to extricate the bodies of the deceased, who were trapped inside the wreckage. ASP Prasad and driver Narsinga Rao were also injured in the crash and have been transported to LB Nagar Kamineni Hospital for treatment.

Both DSPs were affiliated with the Intelligence and Security Wing of the Andhra Pradesh Police. Andhra Pradesh Home Minister Anitha has expressed her deep shock over the tragic incident and extended condolences to the families of the deceased officers.