Tragic Road Accident Claims Lives of Three in Uravakonda

A devastating road accident occurred early Sunday morning near Vidapanakal in the Uravakonda constituency of Anantapur, resulting in the deaths of three individuals, including two doctors. The incident unfolded as their car, traveling at high speed, lost control on a snow-covered road and collided with a tree.

The deceased have been identified as Doctors Yogesh (52) and Govindaraju (54), both associated with the OPD Government Hospital in Bellary, along with their driver, Venkata Naidu (53). The group had returned from a vacation in Bangkok, departing from Bengaluru's airport around 1:30 am en route to Bellary.

Reports indicate that the accident occurred as dawn broke, and the roadway became increasingly obscured by snow, severely limiting visibility. The driver's excessive speed compounded the perilous conditions, leading to the tragic outcome. Upon impact, the car was severely damaged, and the victims were thrown from the vehicle onto the roadway.

The police were alerted by passing motorists who witnessed the horrific scene who arrived at the location to provide assistance. The sole survivor, Doctor Amar Goud (55), sustained serious injuries and was transported to a nearby hospital in Bellary, where his condition is reported to be critical.