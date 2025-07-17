  • Menu
Treatment for liver damage at KIMS Sikhara

Doctors who performed cPLEX therapy at KIMS Sikhara Hospitals in Guntur

Guntur: A 25-year-old patient has been admitted to KIMS Sikhara after taking rat poison. Initially stable, she began showing signs of severe liver damage 72 hours later, including high bilirubin, deranged INR, extremely elevated liver enzymes, and blood abnormalities.

Despite early treatment with medications and supportive care her condition worsened, leading to a diagnosis of severe acute liver injury with features pointing toward impending liver failure.

After four sessions of cPLEX, she showed remarkable improvement and she was discharged in a stable condition. cPLEX therapy is now being offered at KIMS Sikhara Hospitals, Guntur, for patients with acute liver failure.

