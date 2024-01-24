  • Menu
Tributes paid former minister Paritala Ravindra on his death anniversary.in Penukonda

Highlights

Savithamma, the State Executive Secretary of Telugu Desam Party, paid tributes to Paritala Ravindra, who stood on the side of the people who were...

Savithamma, the State Executive Secretary of Telugu Desam Party, paid tributes to Paritala Ravindra, who stood on the side of the people who were being scared by the anarchy of the factionalists and worked for the achievement of community equality, and took his final farewell among the people he loved.

Senior Telugu Desam Party leaders and activists participated in Savithamma Garu's distribution of fruits to the patients at Penukonda Government Hospital.



X