  1. Home
  2. News
  3. State
  4. Andhra Pradesh
News

Tributes paid to senior advocate Mudivarthi

  • Created On:  18 Feb 2026 10:52 AM IST
Tributes paid to senior advocate Mudivarthi
X

Ongole: Leaders of Left parties, representatives of people’s organisations, and advocates paid rich tributes to Senior CPI leader, veteran advocate, and former Vice-Chairman of the Visakhapatnam Co-operative Bank, Mudivarthi Raghava Rao, in Ongole on Tuesday.

They garlanded the mortal remains of Raghava Rao, offered floral tributes, and expressed their heartfelt condolences to the bereaved family members.

CPI state leader and Andhra Pradesh Praja Natya Mandali state honorary president Nalluri Venkateswarlu (Anna), and former Chairman of The Visakhapatnam Co-operative Bank, Mannam Anjaneyulu, garlanded his mortal remains and conveyed their deep sympathies to the family. Several other senior CPI leaders, CPM district secretary SK Mabu, CPI-ML leaders, OPDR state president Chavali Sudhakar, AP Rythu Sangham district office bearers, Visakhapatnam Co-operative Bank directors and managers were among those who paid their last respects.

A number of advocates, including BAGA president Boddu Bhaskar Rao and Raghava Rao's junior colleagues, also visited his mortal remains and offered their condolences.

Tags

Mudivarthi Raghava Rao tributeCPI leader Ongole homageVisakhapatnam Co operative Bank former Vice ChairmanNalluri Venkateswarlu condolencesLeft parties leaders pay respects
Next Story

Crime

More

Latest News

More

Plan to increase imports of precious metals from US

Plan to increase imports of precious metals from US

National News

More
Share it
X