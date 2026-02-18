Tributes paid to senior advocate Mudivarthi

Ongole: Leaders of Left parties, representatives of people’s organisations, and advocates paid rich tributes to Senior CPI leader, veteran advocate, and former Vice-Chairman of the Visakhapatnam Co-operative Bank, Mudivarthi Raghava Rao, in Ongole on Tuesday.

They garlanded the mortal remains of Raghava Rao, offered floral tributes, and expressed their heartfelt condolences to the bereaved family members.

CPI state leader and Andhra Pradesh Praja Natya Mandali state honorary president Nalluri Venkateswarlu (Anna), and former Chairman of The Visakhapatnam Co-operative Bank, Mannam Anjaneyulu, garlanded his mortal remains and conveyed their deep sympathies to the family. Several other senior CPI leaders, CPM district secretary SK Mabu, CPI-ML leaders, OPDR state president Chavali Sudhakar, AP Rythu Sangham district office bearers, Visakhapatnam Co-operative Bank directors and managers were among those who paid their last respects.

A number of advocates, including BAGA president Boddu Bhaskar Rao and Raghava Rao's junior colleagues, also visited his mortal remains and offered their condolences.