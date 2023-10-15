Live
- TPCC chief, CLP leader figure in Congress’ first list for Telangana
- World famous Mysuru Dasara celebration inagurated by music director Hamsalekha
- Asian Games silver medallist to compete
- ‘Ravan Wala Baba’ lives on in Titarpur
- LG expresses concern over spike in stubble fires
- New Delhi: Supreme Court slaps Rs 5 lakh cost on petitioner
- Alumni remember days at Hindu College boys’ hostel
- Woman robbed of 6 tolas gold jewellery while playing Bathukamma in Mulugu
- Former MLC Balasani resigned BRS party
- LeT terror module busted with arrest of two
Trividha School students receive merit certificates from PM
Nuzvid (Eluru district): Students of the Trividha School of Nuzvid received merit certificates from Prime Minister Narendra Modi.
In a press statement on Saturday, school chairman Sabbineni Srinivas informed that three students belonging to their school participated in the ‘Pariksha Pe Charcha’ programme held last year.
In connection with the programme, school students Nerella Nada Priya, Akkineni Lasya Sri and Avalareddy Pawan Kumar received the certificates from the Prime Minister recently. School Principal, teachers and other staff congratulated the students on the occasion.
