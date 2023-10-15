  • Menu
Trividha School students receive merit certificates from PM

Trividha School students with school chairman Sabbineni Srinivas
Highlights

Students of the Trividha School of Nuzvid received merit certificates from Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Nuzvid (Eluru district): Students of the Trividha School of Nuzvid received merit certificates from Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

In a press statement on Saturday, school chairman Sabbineni Srinivas informed that three students belonging to their school participated in the ‘Pariksha Pe Charcha’ programme held last year.

In connection with the programme, school students Nerella Nada Priya, Akkineni Lasya Sri and Avalareddy Pawan Kumar received the certificates from the Prime Minister recently. School Principal, teachers and other staff congratulated the students on the occasion.

