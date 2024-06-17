Live
- Chandrababu inspects Polavaram project, express concern over status of the project
- Neeraj Chopra aims at a good show at Paavo Nurmi Games
- Prithvi Ambar’s new film titled as ‘Chowkidar’
- ‘Dunki’ gets a global recognition
- Jain community demands immediate restoration of vandalised idols in Vadodara
- Sound enhances the cinematic narrative
- Three-member panel to submit report on Rajkot fire tragedy by June 30
- “We couldn’t finish off close games,” says Babar Azam after introspecting Pakistan’s ICC T20 World Cup 2024 journey
- China accuses Philippines of ramming coastguard vessel in South China Sea
- Operating profit margin for India Inc to remain steady at 15-18 pc in Q1 FY25: Report
BJP names election incharges for forthcoming Assembly polls
New Delhi : The BJP on Monday announced names of incharges and co-incharges for the forthcoming Assembly elections in Maharashtra, Haryana, Jharkhand and Jammu and Kashmir.
BJP National President, JP Nadda has appointed Union Minister Bhupender Yadav as a state incharge and Union Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw as co-incharge of Maharashtra.
Union Minister Dharmendra Pradhan has been appointed as the election incharge, and Tripura Chief Minister Biplab Kumar Deb is co-incharge of Haryana.
Union Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan has been appointed as election incharge, and Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma as co-incharge of Jharkhand, while Union Minister G. Kishan Reddy is election incharge of Jammu and Kashmir.
