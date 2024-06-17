BJP names election incharges for forthcoming Assembly polls

New Delhi : The BJP on Monday announced names of incharges and co-incharges for the forthcoming Assembly elections in Maharashtra, Haryana, Jharkhand and Jammu and Kashmir.

BJP National President, JP Nadda has appointed Union Minister Bhupender Yadav as a state incharge and Union Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw as co-incharge of Maharashtra.

Union Minister Dharmendra Pradhan has been appointed as the election incharge, and Tripura Chief Minister Biplab Kumar Deb is co-incharge of Haryana.

Union Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan has been appointed as election incharge, and Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma as co-incharge of Jharkhand, while Union Minister G. Kishan Reddy is election incharge of Jammu and Kashmir.