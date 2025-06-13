TTD appeals to pilgrims to drive cautiously

Tirumala: The Bt Road Repair Works Are Progressing At Brisk Pace On The Ghat Roads Connecting To Tirumala. In This Context, Ttd Appealed To All Vehicle Users To Drive Cautiously Along These Routes.

With The Intention Of Minimising Inconvenience To Pilgrims, Ttd Has Decided To Carry Out Road Works Without Closing Ghat Roads And Is Taking Necessary Measures To Complete The Repairs Within The Stipulated Time. Hence, Pilgrims Are Advised To Plan Their Travel To Tirumala Accordingly And Start Their Journey At Least An Hour Earlier Than Usual.

Due To The Ongoing Repairs, Vehicles May Have To Travel Slowly And May Be Required To Stop At Certain Points En Route.

These Repairs Are Being Undertaken By Ttd To Ensure A Smoother And Safer Travel Experience For The Pilgrims.

Pilgrims Traveling From Renigunta Airport, Tirupati Railway Station, And Rtc Bus Stand To Tirumala Are Requested To Make Prior Travel Arrangements In View Of The Ongoing Works. All Ttd Departments Are Actively Involved In Facilitating Smooth Execution Of These Repairs. Considering The Repair Activities, Ttd Once Again Appealed To All The Vehicle Users To Proceed With Caution And Extend Their Cooperation To Ensure Timely Completion Of The Work.

For Emergency Services, Pilgrims Can Call Toll Free No. 155257