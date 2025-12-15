  1. Home
TTD Chairman releases ‘Srivari Divya Prasadamulu’

  • Created On:  15 Dec 2025 12:30 PM IST
Tirumala: TTD Chairman B R Naidu, on Sunday released a book on ‘Sri Vari Divya Prasadamulu’ penned by former chief priest of the Tirumala temple, Ramana Dikshitulu, at the TTD Chairman’s camp office in Tirumala.

The author informed the Chairman that the book provides comprehensive details about the various Annaprasadams offered to the deity as part of the Vaikhanasa Agama-prescribed rituals and kainkaryams performed in the Sri Venkateswara Swamy temple.

TirumalaTTDSri Vari Divya PrasadamuluRamana DikshituluTirumala Temple Rituals
