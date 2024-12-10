  • Menu
TTD EO participates in Yagam at Ayodhya

TTD EO J Syamala Rao along with his spouse participated in Sri Maha Narayana Divya Rudra Sahita Sata Sahasra Chandi Vishwa Shanti Maha Yagam

Tirumala: TTD EO J Syamala Rao along with his spouse participated in Sri Maha Narayana Divya Rudra Sahita Sata Sahasra Chandi Vishwa Shanti Maha Yagam, organised by Sri Rama Janmabhumi Kshetra Trust at Ayodhya in Uttara Pradesh on Sunday.

This 45-day Yagam, held seeking world peace, has started on November 18 and will be completed by January 1 in 2025. The TTD EO performed special puja during this Yagam.

TTD EO J Syamala Rao and his spouse participating in Yagam in Ayodhya on Sunday

