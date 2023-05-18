Live
- Discover India's Best Museums Live Updates: Check Out Top Museums in India
- International Museum Day: History And Other Details Of Noida’s Madame Tussauds Museum…
- International Museums Day Live Updates – The Preservers of History
- Hyderabad: Congress let down Palamuru Rangareddy project, alleges Niranjan Reddy
- Hyderabad: Eatala acts a Speaker at IIDL Model Parliament session
- 16-coach Secunderabad-Tirupati Vande Bharat Exp. chugs with more than 100% patronage
- Hyderabad: Youth make a splash in pool to beat the heat
- People will dislodgeKCR’s government, says Bandi
- Cyberabad police & SCSC collaborate to tackle traffic woes in IT Corridor
- Dharamsala: Delhi Capitals hurt Punjab’s play-off chances with 15-run win
TTD EO releases a book on Tarigonda Vengamamba
Highlights
TTD EO A V Dharma Reddy released the Telugu book ‘Matrusri Tarigonda Vengamamba Danapatralu’ here on Wednesday.
Tirupati: TTD EO A V Dharma Reddy released the Telugu book ‘Matrusri Tarigonda Vengamamba Danapatralu’ here on Wednesday.
The book was penned by SVBC Chairman Dr Saikrishna Yachendra and TTD Chief Museum Officer Dr Nagolu Krishna Reddy based on 33 manuscripts related to the various donations by the donors hailing from Chittoor, Tamil Nadu and Karnataka states. With these donations of kind and cash, Vengamamba did observe Narasimha Jayanti every year in Tirumala. Many such interesting details are compiled in this book on poetess Vengamamba, an ardent devotee, who spent her life in the worship of Lord Venkateswara in Tirumala.
JEOs Sada Bhargavi and Veerabrahmam were present.
Next Story
ADVERTISEMENTS