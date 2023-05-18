TTD EO releases a book on Tarigonda Vengamamba

Tirupati: TTD EO A V Dharma Reddy released the Telugu book ‘Matrusri Tarigonda Vengamamba Danapatralu’ here on Wednesday.

The book was penned by SVBC Chairman Dr Saikrishna Yachendra and TTD Chief Museum Officer Dr Nagolu Krishna Reddy based on 33 manuscripts related to the various donations by the donors hailing from Chittoor, Tamil Nadu and Karnataka states. With these donations of kind and cash, Vengamamba did observe Narasimha Jayanti every year in Tirumala. Many such interesting details are compiled in this book on poetess Vengamamba, an ardent devotee, who spent her life in the worship of Lord Venkateswara in Tirumala.

JEOs Sada Bhargavi and Veerabrahmam were present.