TTD EO reviews Tiruchanoor Brahmotsavam arrangements

Tirupati: As the annual Brahmotsavams of Sri Padmavati Ammavaru at Tiruchanoor are scheduled from November 17 to 25, TTD EO Anil Kumar Singhal accompanied by other TTD and district officials reviewed the ongoing arrangements for the mega religious fete.

President Droupadi Murmu will take part in Ammavari Karthika Brahmotsavams.

TTD will make elaborate arrangements including Annaprasadam, water, sanitation, security as per the requirement of ever increasing pilgrim rush year by year at Tiruchanoor

Every day, Annaprasadam will be served to 10,000 pilgrims while on the day of Panchami Theertham on November 25, thousands of pilgrims wait near holding points. TTD will arrange Annaprasadam to these devotees. In all 700 TTD sleuths, 600 cops and 900,Srivari Sevaks will be pressed into pilgrim service.

While for keeping premises clean and hygienic around 2000 sanitation workers will be deployed.

JEO Veerabrahmam said Endowments Minister Anam Ramnarayana Reddy will present Pattu Vastrams to Sri Padmavati Ammavaru on behalf of the State government on November 17

District Collector Venkateswar said special arrangements are being planned during the procession of Sare on the day of Panchami Theertham on November 25 in the temple city.

District SP Subba Rayudu said keeping in view the previous experiences, women police will be deployed in large numbers for Brahmotsavams. Around 75,000 devotees are expected to take holy bath in Padma Sarovaram, the temple tank.

TTD CV&SO Muralikrishna said concrete security arrangements have been made to ensure that no untoward incident takes place or cause any inconvenience to the devotees