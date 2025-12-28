TTD gears up for Vaikuntha Dwara Darshan amid heavy rush

Tirumala: TTD additional EO Ch Venkaiah Chowdary said that extensive arrangements have been made for the ensuing Vaikuntha Dwara Darshan, which is scheduled from December 30 to January 8 at the Tirumala temple, keeping in mind the anticipated heavy rush of devotees.

He inspected the arrangements in the darshan queue lines from Shila Thoranam in Tirumala along with various senior officials belonging to different departments on Saturday morning.

On this occasion, he gave several instructions to the officials. As a part of his inspection, he personally observed the working of the drinking water taps, food distribution arrangements and toilet facilities in the queue lines and spoke to the devotees to gather their feedback.

Later, the additional EO told the media that most of the arrangements for the Vaikuntha Dwara Darshan have already been completed.

He said that several changes have been made in the queue lines based on the feedback received from the devotees.

He added that arrangements have been made for devotees to sit in the queue lines, drinking water facilities and additional toilets have been made available adjacent to the queue lines.

Due to the winter season, special arrangements have been made to ensure that the food served in the queue lines does not get chilled.

Similarly, additional mobile water drums and three mobile food vans have been made available to provide drinking water to the devotees. He also inspected the information boards in various languages that are displayed in the queue lines and important areas to help devotees utilize the facilities provided by TTD.

Venkaiah Chowdary urged all devotees to utilise the facilities provided in the TTD queue lines and have a peaceful darshan of the Sri Venkateswara Swamy with patience.

DyEOs Lokanatham, Rajendra, Somannarayana, EE Srinivas, DE Chandrasekhar, IT Deputy GM Venkateswarlu Naidu, medical superintendent of Ashwini Hospital.

Dr Venkatasubbareddy vigilance officers and staff were present.