TTD governing body meets, takes key decisions

In a significant meeting of the Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams (TTD) governing body, chaired by TTD Chairman B.R. Naidu, several important initiatives were announced aimed at enhancing services for devotees and improving community facilities. The meeting, held on Tuesday, resulted in the decision to establish a vast garden spanning 100 acres dedicated to the production of flagpoles for temples across the country.

Following the meeting, Chairman Naidu addressed the media, revealing an allocation of an additional ₹48 crore for the construction of the Padmavathi Children’s Hospital. He outlined plans to set up digital classrooms in 31 TTD-managed educational institutions, aiming to modernise learning facilities.

Naidu also announced the construction of a new temple in Mumbai, with an estimated cost of ₹14.4 crore, alongside the establishment of an integrated township on 20 acres at Alipiri, which will offer accommodation, a food complex, and various amenities for devotees.

In relation to educational initiatives, the governing body approved an increase of 270 seats at Padmavathi College. Furthermore, TTD plans to fill 60 posts across four categories in the organisation soon. The development of several roads in Tirupati has also been allocated funding.

Proposals are reportedly being submitted to the government to fill 18 supervisory positions within the Srivari Potu (temple kitchen). Additionally, a committee has been appointed to consider naming streets in Tirumala. Naidu highlighted the implementation of a midday meal scheme in TTD colleges and announced a decision to raise salaries for 62 priests and temple staff affiliated with TTD.

Lastly, plans have been proposed to the government regarding the appointment of a new temple priest. B.R. Naidu confirmed the approval for appointing 18 officers specifically experienced in footpath management to enhance visitor safety and accessibility.