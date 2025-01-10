TTD Offers Special Darshan and Medical Support to Stampede Victims

Tirupati: In the wake of the tragic stampede incident during the issuance of Vaikunthadwara Sarvadarshan tokens at Tirupati, the Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams (TTD) administration has stepped forward to provide support to the injured. Chief Minister Chandrababu Naidu announced at a media conference that those affected would receive enhanced medical treatment and an opportunity for Srivari darshan.

Following the announcement, TTD Chairman BR Naidu directed officials to prioritize the well-being of the injured devotees. As a result, special darshan was facilitated for 52 individuals right after the regular protocol darshan. The affected devotees expressed their gratitude to the Chief Minister, Deputy Chief Minister, and the TTD administration for their prompt medical assistance and the opportunity for Vaikunthadwara darshan.

In response to the incident, an emergency meeting of the TTD Board of Trustees is scheduled to take place in Tirumala at 4 PM. The meeting will address the circumstances surrounding the stampede and is expected to result in a resolution regarding compensation for the families of the deceased.