TTD releases calendars and Diaries for the year 2023, advises to book online

The 2023 calendars and diaries printed by TTD have become available to the devotees. TTD said in a statement that these have been kept available at the TTD book sales centers in Tirumala and also at Kodandarama Swamy temple in Ontimitta, Lakshmi Venkateswaraswamy temple in Godu Kadapa and TTD Kalyana Mandapams in Nellore, Rajamahendravaram, Kakinada, Kurnool, Nandyala and Hanumakonda.



Devotees can also book TTD calendars and diaries online by clicking on 'Publications' on the 'Tirupathibalaji.ap.govov.in' website and order through debit and credit cards. TTD calendars and diaries will be delivered to your doorstep through the postal department.

According to TTD, the prices of the calendars and diaries are as follows with Rs. 130 for twelve page calendar Rs.130 followed by Deluxe Diary Rs.150, Small Diary Rs.120, Table Top Calendar Rs.75,

Temple large Calendar Rs.20, Padmavati Devi Calendar Rs.20, Lord Venkateswara Swamy and Padmavati Devi Calendar Rs.15, Telugu Panchangam Calendar Rs.30