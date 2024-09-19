TTD suspends special and Arjitha seva darshans during Brahmotsavams

In an official announcement, TTD Additional Executive Officer CH Venkaiah Chowdhary stated that all special darshans and Arjitha services for the devotees, including provisions for the elderly, disabled individuals, and parents of young children, will be suspended during the upcoming Srivari Brahmotsavam. This decision was made to ensure the smooth functioning of the festival's activities, particularly the Garudaseva event scheduled for October 8.



Chowdhary led a review meeting with senior officials at the Gokulam guest house on Wednesday to discuss the arrangements for the festival. As part of the preparations for Garuda Seva, authorities have enforced a ban on two-wheeler traffic on both ghat roads from 9 PM on October 7 until 6 AM on October 9. This measure aims to enhance safety and manage the flow of devotees during the auspicious event.

Devotees are advised to plan their visits accordingly in light of the cancellation of special services during this time.