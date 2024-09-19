Live
- Heavy rush at bank to get Subhadra amount
- Hyderabad Metro's 'X' Account Hacked, Management Responds
- Ganjam district tops in anti-TB drive
- CM Revanth Reddy to Hold Key Meetings on Civil Supplies and Skill Development
- Chandrababu to hold review on Rural Water Supply today
- Siddaramaiah strongly condemns threats made against Rahul
- Muralidhar takes charge as Tirupati Task Force DSP
- BBMP claims 6,000 potholes ‘fixed’ within deadline set by Dy CM
- Odisha Enhances Security Measures For Healthcare Professionals And Institutions
- MP Adala appointed as YSRCP Nellore in-charge
Just In
TTD suspends special and Arjitha seva darshans during Brahmotsavams
In an official announcement, TTD Additional Executive Officer CH Venkaiah Chowdhary stated that all special darshans and Arjitha services for the devotees
In an official announcement, TTD Additional Executive Officer CH Venkaiah Chowdhary stated that all special darshans and Arjitha services for the devotees, including provisions for the elderly, disabled individuals, and parents of young children, will be suspended during the upcoming Srivari Brahmotsavam. This decision was made to ensure the smooth functioning of the festival's activities, particularly the Garudaseva event scheduled for October 8.
Chowdhary led a review meeting with senior officials at the Gokulam guest house on Wednesday to discuss the arrangements for the festival. As part of the preparations for Garuda Seva, authorities have enforced a ban on two-wheeler traffic on both ghat roads from 9 PM on October 7 until 6 AM on October 9. This measure aims to enhance safety and manage the flow of devotees during the auspicious event.
Devotees are advised to plan their visits accordingly in light of the cancellation of special services during this time.