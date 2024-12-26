TTD to issue tokens for Vaikunta Dwara Darshan from January 9

Tirupati: TTD has been making elaborate arrangements to issue Slotted Sarva Darshan (SSD) tokens for devotees to visit Srivari temple in Tirumala to have Vaikunta Dwara Darshan for 10 days from January 10 to 19. For this, 91 counters will be opened at eight centres in Tirupati and one centre in Tirumala where the slotted sarva darshan tokens are to be issued from January 9. EO, additional EO, collector, SP and CVSO visited all the eight centres to oversee the arrangements.

Speaking to the media on the occasion, executive officer J Syamala Rao said that for the initial three days – January 10, 11 and 12 — a total of 1.2 lakh tokens will be made available starting from 5 am on Janu-ary 9. For the remaining days, tokens will be distributed the day prior to the allotted darshan slots.

The eight centres in Tirupati include Ramachandra Pushkarini, Bhudevi Complex, Jeevakona High School, Indira Municipal Grounds, Srinivasam, Vishnunivasam, Rama Naidu High School in Bairagipatteda and MR Palli ZP High School in the city. In Tirumala, counters are being set up at the community hall in Balaji Nagar for local residents.

In total, 87 counters will be operational across eight centres in Tirupati, with an additional four counters in Tirumala, making a total of 91 counters. Devotees must present their original Aadhaar cards to receive tokens, which will now include photo identification to prevent misuse. Only those with valid tokens will be allowed darshan during the 10-day period.

Special queue lines and barricades are being arranged at the counter locations, along with provisions for drinking water and restrooms for waiting devotees. The EO urged devotees to arrive at Tirumala strictly at their allotted time to ensure a smooth and hassle-free darshan experience.

A meeting to review these arrangements was later held at the TTD administration building, attended by key officials, including JEO M Gautami, district collector Dr S Venkateswar, district SP L Subba Rayudu and CVSO S Sreedhar. TTD chief engineer Satyanarayana, SEs Manoharam and Venkateswarlu, transport GM Sesha Reddy and other district and police officers were also present.