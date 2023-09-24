Live
Just In
TTD to release Rs. 300 special darshan tokens for December tomorrow
The Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanam will be releasing Rs.300 Special darshan tickets of December quota on Monday, the 25th of this month, at 10 am....
The Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanam will be releasing Rs.300 Special darshan tickets of December quota on Monday, the 25th of this month, at 10 am. Initially, it was planned for the 24th of this month, but due to it being a Sunday, the date was changed to tomorrow.
Additionally, the release of Tirumala Accommodation Rooms is scheduled for the 26th and 27th of this month. The Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams (TTD) has requested devotees to follow this schedule and book their darshan tickets and accommodation rooms accordingly.
Meanwhile, The Tirumala annual Brahmotsavams is being celebrated in a grandeur. On the seventh day, Lord Venkateswara appeared on the Surya prabha Vahanam, and a large number of devotees participated in the procession. Devotees also performed camphor nirajanas (offering of lit camphor) for the deity.