TTD trust board decides to build temple in PM Modi constituency Varanasi

Tirupati: Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanam (TTD) has decided to construct Sri Venkateswsra Seamy temple in Varanasi, Prime Minister Narendra Modi Constituency in Uttar Pradesh.

A decision to this effect was taken in the TTD Trust Board meeting held in Tirumala on Saturday.

Disclosing this to media, Trust Board chairman YV Subba Reddy said that TTD will write to UP Government for providing suitable land for the shrine in the famous Hindu holy centre.

He also said TTD will also take up construction of Venkateswsra temple in Jammu and Kashmir responding to the request of the government.

The Board also sanctioned Rs 30 crore for construction temple in Mumbai as proposed earlier, he informed.